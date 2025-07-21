Saddleworth Parish Council to hold meetings across the area

SADDLEWORTH Parish Council is hitting the road to give people even more of a chance of highlighting issues in the area.

Meetings will be held across the villages, rather than being centred on the Civic Hall in Uppermill.

The first will take place at The Satellite Centre, Wellington Road, Greenfield on Monday, July 28.

And there will be a number of others in the wider community over the course of this municipal year.

The idea was the brainchild of the current Chair of Saddleworth Parish Council, Councillor Helen Bishop, who said: “I’ve felt very strongly since way before being a member that not enough people are aware of exactly what the Parish Council does or how they can get involved, attend meetings and potentially influence decisions and services.”

Public attendance at Parish Council meetings has dwindled over recent years, particularly since Covid-19.

Now it is hoped that this new venture can re-ignite knowledge and interest in the work it does and how it represents the voices of those who live in the area.

Councillor Bishop added: “It’s an ideal opportunity for parish councillors to extend their knowledge of the community and environment.

“Saddleworth covers a large area, and we want to be able to reach as many corners of it as possible.

“It’s also a brilliant opportunity to promote and acknowledge those village halls and community centres where people congregate for important events, but we really need public support.”

Interest has already been shown by Lydgate and Dobcross, but the Parish Council are still keen to hear from other communities in Saddleworth who would like to host one of their meetings and give people who live close by a chance to see what they do and ask questions.

If you would like more information on hosting a Parish Council meeting, or would like to submit a question, please contact Saddleworth Parish Council on 01457 876665 or email karen@saddleworthparishcouncil.org.uk.