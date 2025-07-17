Saddleworth MP celebrates major firm’s centenary – and learns about its future

SADDLEWORTH’S MP has learned about a major firm’s plans for the future while celebrating its centenary.

Debbie Abrahams visited Greenfield-based Robert Scott’s headquarters and was given a glimpse of how it operates now as well as the contribution it is making towards the next generation.

Fourth-generation family member and sales director Alastair Scott helped Ms Abrahams witness demonstrations of the company’s latest sustainable and automated products.

She also learned about Robert Scott’s many carbon reduction initiatives and longer-term plan to achieve carbon neutrality.

She also visited the Bright Futures school for children with autism, a facility built and funded by the firm in 2020.

Also, a recently renovated former Co-op building, on Manchester Road, that now houses two social enterprises, the YFG amateur boxing club and Phantasmagoria creative arts community.

Debbie Abrahams MP said: “Robert Scott is a shining example of a values-led family business that’s deeply committed to our area.

“Its investments in community projects, dedication to sustainability, and focus on innovation is fantastic to see and ensures the company will remain a key local employer and supporter of the area for generations to come.”

Founded in 1925 by Robert Scott and his father James, the business began by producing wiper cloths for Oldham’s mills and pioneered recycling by repurposing yarn off-cuts into mops.

A century later, it has grown into Europe’s largest mop manufacturer and a leader in commercial cleaning innovation, supplying everything from robotic cleaners to eco-friendly systems that create disinfectant using just salt and water, with more than 200 employees, including 46 staff members with more than 25 years of service.

Alastair Scott added: “Reaching 100 years is a proud milestone and we’re honoured to share it with our community.

“Oldham has always been at the heart of our business, and as we look ahead, we’ll continue to innovate while staying true to the principles that have guided us for a century.

“It was an honour to share our journey to date and vision for the future with Debbie.”