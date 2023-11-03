Saddleworth Peace Group to host poignant White Poppy Remembrance event

ALL are invited to join Saddleworth Peace Group for a poignant White Poppy Remembrance event to remember all victims of war.

The annual event will take place on Sunday, November 12 at 2pm by the Peace Pole in St Chads gardens (by the library) in Uppermill.

The event will include short readings, a silent vigil, and white poppies will be available for a donation.

Saddleworth Peace Group said: “Now as much as ever, we need to stand and be counted. Please join us if you can.”

It is 90 years since white poppies were first produced in the aftermath of World War 1 by members of the Co-operative Women’s Guild.

Many of these women had lost family and friends and wanted to hold on to the key message of Remembrance Day – ‘never again’.

The white poppy stands for three primary ideas: remembrance of all victims of war, including civilians and members of the armed forces, and those killed now and in the past; challenging war and militarism, as well as any attempt to glorify or celebrate war; and a commitment to peace and seeking nonviolent solutions to conflict.

