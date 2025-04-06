Saddleworth Players shine in stirring take on ‘The Rise and Fall of Little Voice’

The Rise and Fall of Little Voice is brought to life at Delph’s Millgate Arts Centre, with director Phil McCarthy’s spot-on casting and standout performances – especially from Helen Rose in the title role – earning high praise in this emotional, funny, and beautifully delivered production. Ian Cheeseman reviews:

Jim Cartwright’s slice of northern life could be described as a kitchen sink drama, but it’s so much more than that. The Saddleworth Players, based at the Millgate Arts Centre in Delph, took on the challenge of delivering this play and they pulled it off brilliantly.

To me, the casting was crucial. Director Phil McCarthy got it just right. Jo Lord’s portrayal of the dysfunctional, alcoholic mother was perfect from her immaculately timed comic lines in act one, right through to her life shattering ending. Colin Smith, as her boyfriend, Ray had to be totally believable for the story to be able to effortlessly go from the humorous to tragic; he was. Nathan Simpson as Little Voice’s love interest and Alison Wood’s Sadie could easily have been miscast, but they weren’t. Their characters were vital to the story and were played just right.

You might have thought, if you know the story, that the big challenge for Helen Rose, in the title role, be her singing, in a variety of voices, doing impressions of singers like Shirley Bassey, Judy Garland and Marilyn Monroe. I saw professional impressionist/singer Christina Bianco play the role on the UK tour. The American has more recently played Glinda in the West End revival of the Wizard Of Oz. She’s a proper “A” lister, in my opinion.

Helen Rose’s Little Voice maintained the character’s necessary vulnerability throughout and her singing and transformation from scared, oppressed to her ultimate liberation was outstanding, though comparing her with Christina Bianco, the best in the business at what she does, would be unfair. I’ll simply say Helen Rose was top class.

Finally, special mention to Mr Boo, the club compere, played by the always brilliant Jon Crebbin, who I’ve seen on stage in many different roles. His old fashioned stand-up routine, as he broke the fourth wall, even during the minor glitches of the show, was wonderful.

The Rise and Fall of Little Voice runs at Millgate Arts Centre, a gem of a theatre in Delph, Saddleworth, until April 12. I highly recommend it.

Tickets are available: https://millgateartscentre.co.uk/events/rise-fall-of-little-voice/

