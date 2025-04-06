Another moorland fire in Saddleworth

GREATER Manchester Fire and Rescue have confirmed they are at the scene of a moorland fire in Saddleworth.

The blaze broke out on Sunday, April 6 on the hills above Dovestone Reservoir.

Flames can been seen from Mossley with smoke filling the air across Greenfield.

There have been several incidents of moorland fires already this year. Less than a week ago, crews extinguished a fire a short distance away from this evening’s incident.

A Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Our crews are currently tackling a wildfire at Dovestone Reservoir in Oldham. Please avoid the area and close your windows and doors if you live nearby.”

