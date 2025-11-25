Saddleworth police launch festive drop-off day for toy appeal and food banks

Residents are being invited to support local families this Christmas as Saddleworth Police open their front desk for a special community drop-off day.

On December 3, between 9am and 3pm, people can call into Saddleworth Police Station to donate new toys for the Hits Radio Toy Appeal, with gifts needed for boys and girls from newborn up to 18 years old. Officers will also be collecting non-perishable food items for local food banks.

The Saddleworth Neighbourhood Policing Team say the event has been “very successful” in previous years thanks to the generosity of local residents, and they’re hoping for another strong turnout.

“We look forward to seeing you,” the team said in their announcement.