Greenfield dog club hosts Christmas fair with Santa and 35+ stalls

THERE will be festive fun for all the family – and your four-legged friends – at a Christmas Fair in Greenfield.

The event will take place on Sunday, November 30 from 11am to 3pm at Greenfield Dog Club, on Chew Valley Road (opposite Tesco).

Father Christmas will attend to deliver presents for children and dogs and there will be more than 35 stalls selling craft and speciality items, cakes, dog items, charity stalls and a tombola. Refreshments will also be available.

For more information call: 07529 672580.