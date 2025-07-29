Saddleworth primary school looking forward to the start of its new nursery

THE MOTTO at St Chad’s Church of England Primary School may be ‘How far will you fly?’ But in the case of its new nursery, it could be ‘You don’t ask, you don’t get.’

For public and parents’ demand has led to the latest addition to the Uppermill establishment being set up.

From September, children from the age of two will be led under the same values as those of primary school age.

An initial roll of 26 will be boosted to 41 as what is currently the reception classroom will be refurbished to accommodate the younger ones.

And headteacher Kayleigh Pearson is confident it will be a success – as having one child on the waiting list before they are even born shows.

She said: “Lots of parents of children here are sending others to other pre-schools and nurseries in the area – they really wanted one here.

“The idea was shared a few years ago but nothing came of it. It was this year and this time it’s all go.

“We’re very nearly full for September with 22 children. We can go up to 26 but from January we can actually go up to 41.

“Learning will be very play-based. We are also a forest school so there will be a lot of that happening too – a lot of outdoor learning.

“It won’t become formal education but of course children coming to a nursery does provide really good foundations for that.

“This will just be an added bonus to them being in an environment like this, helping them make new friends and settling in quicker.”

Four new, experienced staff will be recruited for the nursery at the Rhodes Avenue school as Kayleigh makes an impact after becoming headteacher in January.

The Government’s introduction of 30 free hours of childcare will make sure it is funded.

And, frankly, the belief is this kind of thing is needed.

Kayleigh added: “It certainly is. Previously it was only 15 for some and 13 for others, now it is 30 free hours for pretty much all families.

“Everyone who’s coming is getting free funding.

“We recently reduced our class sizes because there’s a lower birth rate, but means we’ve now got a spare classroom.

“Nursery is moving into current reception and we’re having some building work on the classroom that reception will go into to make sure they’ve got the same access to outdoor space that they do now.”

Since Kayleigh arrived at St Chad’s, the school has maintained its good rating with Ofsted and a SIAMS – Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools – check which went ‘really well.’

Inspectors said it ‘has a nurturing, caring atmosphere that is evident from the moment you walk in.’

Now for the next stage with the introduction of the nursery.

Kayleigh told Saddleworth Independent: “It’s also a really good way for me to start a new year with a new nursery.

“At the moment we’ve genuinely got people ringing most days to ask about reception or nursery.

“People are asking about reception for in two years’ time, then finding out that actually we’re opening a nursery – so that’s then what they want to talk about.

“And we’ve got someone on the waiting list who’s not even been born yet. They’re going to be born in August!

“When I spoke to the parent, she said, ‘It’s a dog eat dog world out there.”

*ST CHAD’S Church of England Primary School can be found at Rhodes Avenue in Uppermill. If you are interested in its new nursery, you can visit its website at www.stchads.oldham.sch.uk.

You can contact the school by calling 01457 875151 or via email at info@stc.fa1.uk