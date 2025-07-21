Saddleworth primary school maintains good Ofsted rating

A SADDLEWORTH primary school is celebrating after maintaining its good Ofsted rating.

And pupils at St Anne’s Church of England Lydgate were praised by inspectors for behaving ‘exceptionally well’ and being ‘exceptionally proud’ of where they learn.

The establishment, based on Cedar Road in Grasscroft, achieved a good rating at its previous inspection.

Now after a visit on June 17 and 18, it has been deemed it ‘has taken effective action to maintain the standards identified.’

And a report singled out how pupils are around the school and how it encourages reading.

It states: “It is a happy and welcoming place to be. Pupils rise to meet the high expectations that the school sets for them.

“They achieve well academically, socially and emotionally. Everyone involved in the school fully embraces the mission that ‘all things are possible: everyone can flourish’.

“Pupils are exceptionally proud of their school. Their behaviour is excellent in classrooms and around the school.

“Pupils are polite and respectful towards their peers, staff and visitors.

“The school helps pupils to understand and demonstrate the values of respect and perseverance. Pupils embrace everything that happens in school with ambition and resilience.

“There is a strong culture of reading across the school. Pupils develop as confident and fluent readers

“This is because staff are skilled in teaching children at the earliest stages of learning to read.

“Pupils have frequent opportunities to practise and apply what they have learned using books that are closely matched to their phonics knowledge.”

St Anne’s Lydgate, whose head is Russell Learmont and is part of Forward as One Church of England Multi Academy Trust, has endured a tough year after teaching assistant Paul Bowles died following an alleged incident close to the Oldham’s Elk Mill roundabout on Wednesday, March 26.

An online fundraiser set up by the parent teacher association to support his family has raised almost 10 times its original £1,000 target.

Andrew Robson, 32 and of Fold Green in Chadderton, pleaded not guilty at Manchester’s Minshull Street Crown Court to charges of murder and manslaughter.

A trial is scheduled to take place, starting on Monday, September 15.