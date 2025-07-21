Hundreds honour loved ones with Dr Kershaw’s Rose to Remember appeal

SUPPORTERS from across the country helped a local hospice to raise over £15,000 towards caring for patients and their families.

Dr Kershaw’s Hospice invites the Oldham community to celebrate their loved ones as part of its annual ‘Rose to Remember’ summer appeal.

Those who dedicate a rose to be planted in the hospice gardens receive a special keepsake.

Hundreds of people came together at the Royton-based hospice recently for a celebrant service, with readings and musical performances.

Also in attendance was the Civic Mayor of Oldham, Councillor Eddie Moores, who praised the “fantastic” work of the hospice.

Adele Doherty, the hospice’s CEO, told the crowd how “incredibly touching” it was to “see so many familiar faces”.

She added: “We are honoured to have cared for many of the people we hold in our hearts today.”

The Brian Clarke Academy Choir and Dr Kershaw’s Choir sang moving renditions of popular songs. A live violinist played during an exclusive viewing of the roses, during which visitors could explore the gardens and find their dedicated rose.

Alice Entwistle, fundraising events lead at Dr Kershaw’s, said: “Our beautiful new gardens were the perfect spot for our Rose to Remember event. As we remembered those we have loved and lost, we were able to join together with family and friends to make new memories.

“Thanks to our amazing live performers, our hospice grounds were filled with music, poetry and words of remembrance.

“Special thanks go to Cllr Eddie Moores, Brian Clarke Academy Choir, Dr Kershaw’s Choir, and the violinist Tom Shevchuk – plus all of our incredible volunteers.

“Most of all, thank you to everyone who attended or bought a rose. Because of you, more people will be able to access our services and receive high-quality care.”

Julie Maker, whose brother Stephen McEntee was cared for by Dr Kershaw’s, had her rose posted to her in Winchester after moving away from Oldham.

She said: “It is in between the flowers in one of my garden pots. I can see it from my window too. The team was so kind, caring and thoughtful and treated him with such dignity and respect.

“Stephen told me he was actually enjoying his time there – he said the nurses were fantastic and made him laugh. He said it was like a home from home.”

With hospice costs in Greater Manchester rising by 33 per cent since 2020, the hospice receives only a quarter of its annual funding through the NHS and relies on fundraising to help cover the shortfall.

Visit www.drkh.org.uk/events to find out more about Dr Kershaw’s Hospice events.