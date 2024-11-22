Saddleworth public encouraged to have its say over Moorgate Halt

BOSSES behind a multi-billion pound rail scheme are to hold a public consultation event over a controversial Saddleworth level crossing.

But locally-based Oldham Ramblers have spoken of their worries regarding plans for Moorgate Halt, which lies on Dark Lane in Uppermill – and have called for a bridge to be put in.

Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU) chiefs have asked people to attend the area’s museum in the village on Thursday, November 28 between 1pm and 7pm to give their views over what should happen.

Their favoured option is to upgrade a nearby footpath rather than install a footbridge, which would cost up to £4.5 million.

Mark Ashton – sponsor of the Stalybridge-Diggle stretch of the scheme, which takes in Moorgate Halt – said: “While recognising the importance of footpaths within the communities they serve, safety is the number one priority for the railway.

“And with the planned increase in passenger and freight services along the route, travelling at faster speeds, the risk for users of Moorgate Halt level crossing will increase and we must do all that we can to ensure the safety of the public.

“Our proposal is to close the level crossing and to upgrade a nearby public right of way through improving the existing steps, installing handrails where appropriate and improving underfoot conditions.”

However, John Walton – footpath secretary at Oldham Ramblers – believes a bridge should still be put in place and voiced concerns over their proposal.

He said: “In 2021, Network Rail was promoting a new footbridge as in a survey it had been reported that almost 50 people per day were using the ancient path 209, many of them vulnerable people.

“They said a possible diversion on footpath 244 some 500 metres towards Greenfield station could be upgraded between £200,000 and £500,000.

“This path can only be modified along a statuary width of one-and-a-half metres and there is a possibility of landowners not giving permission.

“Various ideas were sent, a ramped footpath on the opposite side to their Rolls Royce footbridge and using cheaper materials.

“These were discounted, even though these materials were one third the weight of steel and lasted around 100 years.”

Kevin Lawton, of the Wednesday Walkers group, and Ken Smith, of Oldham Ramblers, also attended a meeting with Mr Ashton on November 12.

According to minutes from that, new cameras are to be installed and improvements to the linear path on the west side of railway and under the tunnel on to Den Lane were discussed.

Mr Walton put forward the possibility of constricting a fibre reinforced plastic footbridge, which he believes would be more cost effective.

But it was explained that engineers believe it would not be a viable option and taking land immediately to the east of Moorgate Halt to place a structure there would have a cost impact.

Upgrading another footpath was also ruled out as a landowner objected and Oldham Council said no because of the length of the route and that it leads to a road with no pavement.

Moorgate Halt may be temporarily closed to support the re-signalling element of the TRU in Saddleworth, which is scheduled to begin in September 2025.

TRU, which will see 70 miles of line between Manchester and York electrified, will deliver an increased number of faster passenger and freight services.

As well as the in-person consultation, one will take place online – launching on Thursday, November 28 and closing on Friday, December 20.

It will be hosted at www.thetrupgrade.co.uk/moorgatehalt, but the website will not be live before November 28.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

