Saddleworth pupils score highly at Oldham’s Hulme Grammar

SADDLEWORTH-BASED students are celebrating making the grade after receiving their A-Level results.

Oldham’s Hulme Grammar School saw an exceptional effort by the Class of 2024, with academic success standing out against national results.

20 per cent of grades were A*, up seven per cent from last year and bucking the trend while 43 per cent were A*-A and 67 per cent A*-B.

Furthermore, three quarters of students achieved their first-choice university offer, with 15 receiving all A*-A grades.

Nine out of 21 subjects saw no grades lower than a B.

Julieska Preston-Wadsworth, of Grasscroft, achieved three A-grades and said: “Keep going, you got this!

“Don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t do something”

Brother Ptolemy, who is ‘over the moon’ with his results and looking forward to studying Mechanical Engineering at Manchester Metropolitan University, praised Hulme’s support.

He said: “Although I was slow to take help, my teachers all offered one-to-one sessions when they could see I was struggling. This was greatly appreciated.”

Zahra Rushnaiwala, who achieved a fantastic A*, A*, A*, is excited to study Dentistry at Manchester University this coming September.

She said: “From the moment I walked into this school in Year Seven to the moment I left, the teachers have been nothing but supportive to me.

“They’ve been here through the good and bad and so much credit goes to them.”

For those who are just starting their journey at Hulme she added: “Work hard, believe in yourself and watch your dreams come true.”

Outgoing Head Girl Acacia Seward also attained top results, A*, A* A, A, about which she is ‘very happy.’

Speaking of her time at Hulme, which started in nursery, she said that the school helped her get to this point through “constant support. They cared for my individual needs and genuinely wanted the best for me.”

Acacia plans to study law and hopes to become ‘the BEST Barrister!’

Hulme Principal Tony Oulton expressed immense pride in the students, stating: “To say we are proud of this year’s cohort is a massive understatement.

“We are delighted but unsurprised at these results, having witnessed the hard work and tenacity of our students and because of the exceptional support they have received from our staff.

“More important to us, however, are the individual successes and achievements that lie behind those brilliant statistics.

“The Class of 2024 leaves Hulme with our admiration and very best wishes.

“These results show that whatever your ambition, whatever your prior attainment, whatever your individual needs, Hulme is the place to get you to where you want to be.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

