Amy eyes legal progress after stunning A-Level results

A SADDLEWORTH student is aiming to take to the bar – the legal bar – after earning a much-coveted degree apprenticeship at a top law firm with superb A-Level results.

Amy Jakeman, of Springhead, scored A*, A*, A*, A at Crompton House Sixth Form in Psychology, Sociology, the extended project qualification (EPQ) which was titled ‘Should the death penalty be reinstated in Britain’, and History.

Now she will be embarking on a six-year Degree Apprenticeship at London’s Osborne Clarke.

Amy’s success was just one of many at Crompton House as 42 per cent of students achieved at least one A* or A grade, with 75 three quarters earning A*-C.

This resulted in well over nine out of 10 of students who applied being successfully offered their first or insurance choice of university.

Other top achievers included Danica Niala (A*, A*, A, A), who will be reading Psychology at Oxford, Robyn Matthews (A*, A*, A*, A, B), who will be moving on to Durham University for Mathematics and Ben O’Callaghan (A*, A*, A*) who is planning to study Civil and Structural Engineering at the University of Sheffield.

Both Anya Ferguson (A*, A, A, A) and Fajar Amir (A*, A, B, B) were successful in gaining entry to Medicine, with Fajar moving on to the University of Central Lancashire and Anya to the University of Oxford.

Hannah Bailey (A*, A, B) and Tom Clancy (A*, A, B, B) are both moving on to study Film and Media courses at Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts and the University of Salford respectively.

Finn Crotty (A*, A, A) will be starting his Mechanical Engineering degree at the University of Leeds, Archie Greaves (A, A, B) and Max Renfrew (A*, A, B, C) are also crossing the Pennines for their further study, with Archie moving on to Biomedical Engineering Degree at the University of Sheffield and Max to the University of York for Mathematics and Statistics.

With Business and Economics being highly popular at Crompton House, it is perhaps unsurprising that several top achievers are moving on to study this further.

Alexander Bateman (A*, A, B, B) will be studying Finance at Lancaster University, Dominic Bolton (A, A, A, B, B) is moving on to Durham University for Business and Management, Anna Killeen (A, B, B) is combining Business Management with Law at Manchester Metropolitan University.

Both Hannah Dawson (A*, B, C) and Olivia Greene (A, A, B, B) will be studying Business Management, at the universities of Liverpool and Huddersfield respectively.

Crompton House Sixth Form has formed a close relationship with Edge Hill University over the last few years and two students will be starting there in the Autumn. Isabella Coop (A, B, B) will be reading Biology, and Grace Marsden (Distinction, B, B) will be studying Psychology and Criminology.

Former Head Boy Harry Wainwright, along with fellow Physics student Harrison Mee, will be taking up Degree Apprenticeship places at Sellafield.

Both students applied for their roles following a talk from a Sellafield engineer at Crompton House arranged as part of the Sixth Form Aspire Programme earlier in the year.

100 per cent of Extended Project Qualification students received A*-C grades, including an incredible 10 A*s.

Among them were former Head Girl Madeleine Bamford, who researched and designed a coffee table book on the social history of doors, perfectly setting her up to read History.

Jude Pollard recreated a sixth century German helmet for his EPQ, including gathering research in three different languages to and learning significant metal-working skills along the way.

his was a natural extension of Jude’s A Level choices and as he moves on to study Product Design Engineering at Manchester Metropolitan University.

Crompton House’s Head of Sixth Form Rich Smith said: “The hard work of our students and staff over the last two years has resulted in this fantastic set of results, but also in our students leaving us with the skills they need to be successful in whatever they choose to do in the future.

“We are exceptionally proud of all of them and wish them the very best.”

Head of School Susanne Hegarty added: “This marks a significant milestone for our A-Level students, as many of them conclude a remarkable seven-year journey at Crompton House School.

“While they are now moving on to exciting new chapters in their lives, we are confident they will forever remain a part of our school family.

“Their commitment to both their studies and the wider school community has been truly exceptional, and this dedication is brilliantly reflected in the results they have achieved.

“We eagerly look forward to seeing where their next steps will take them and celebrating their future successes.”

Karl Newell, Executive Head of the Crompton House Multi Academy Trust, said: “This Year 13 has been a fantastic year group and we are delighted that so many of them have achieved their first-choice destination.

“Thanks to the hard work and determination of both staff and students they have achieved some excellent results.

“The Sixth Form students of Crompton House have shown themselves to be exceptional, inspiring, and talented young people, and we wish them every success in the future.”

