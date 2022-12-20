Saddleworth Rangers secretary gets Royal audience

THE MAN who is normally seen running around Saddleworth Rangers ARLFC making sure everything and everyone is OK has received Royal approval.

For Peter Townsend joined King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla at a prestigious carol service at Westminster Abbey.

And he and wife Anne are still pinching themselves and asking, ‘Did that just happen?’

Rangers stalwart Peter, who is responsible for many of the gameday activities at Greenfield’s Shaw Hall Bank Road, earned acclaim by being named the National Conference League’s Secretary of the Year Award for 2022.

That led to his invitation to Westminster from the Rugby Football League to represent the community game.

So it was down to London for the Royal Carol Service hosted by the Princess of Wales, who is patron of the RFL, on December 15 for Together at Christmas, the title of which reflected the many voluntary organisations Catherine is connected to.

He was joined by representatives of England World Cup-winning wheelchair team, as well as members of the men’s and women’s squads and referees.

Peter told the Saddleworth Independent: “The atmosphere in the Abbey was remarkably relaxed and informal as King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, followed by the Prince and Princess of Wales led an extended Royal Family along the nave, within touching distance of the congregation, to their seats.

“At the end of a wonderfully joyous and eclectic service, they once again walked slowly down the nave chatting briefly to members of the congregation.

“Anne and I have many memories of a surreal day. The event was so much more than a carol service.

“But most of all I am so proud that the thousands of good people who are the backbone of our great game had the recognition and seat at the top table they so richly deserve.”

A recording of the ‘Royal Carols at Christmas’ will be shown on ITV1 on Christmas Eve at 7pm.

And Peter teased with: “It really is so much more than carol singing.”

