Saddleworth Rangers to honour volunteer with vital new equipment

A DEDICATED volunteer at Saddleworth Rangers ARLFC, who gives up his time at the age of 80, is to be honoured by having a much-needed piece of equipment being named after him.

Pete ‘Chippy’ Moore will also feature in bespoke livery being made for the club’s new tractor.

The Greenfield-based outfit secured grant funding that has enabled it to buy its own commercial-sized vehicle.

It will allow Saddleworth Rangers to carry out around 90 per cent of their pitch maintenance in-house.

And who better to dedicate it to than Pete, who continues to volunteer his time and support at club events.

A spokesperson for Saddleworth Rangers said: “He has played a huge role in the development of the junior section over the years.

“His commitment and dedication to Saddleworth Rangers have been nothing short of remarkable.

“As a tribute to Pete and his family, we have commissioned bespoke livery for the tractor and intend to officially dedicate the machine in his name.

“We would like to invite Pete and his family to the club for an official unveiling ceremony and celebrate his longstanding contribution to Saddleworth Rangers.”