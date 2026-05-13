Saddleworth Reform Councillor to fight for ‘fair share’ 

THE MAN that has turned part of Saddleworth teal says he will do all he can to make sure his area ‘gets its fair share of funding.’

Ioan Williams swept to victory as the new Reform UK Councillor for Saddleworth North at the May 7 local elections.

Now after ‘apprehension’ and ‘excitement’ have eased and the dust is starting to settle, the hard work Is starting

And the now Cllr Williams insists he is ready to fight for what he believes his ward warrants.

He told Saddleworth Independent: “I felt enormous pride when the result was officially announced.

“And I’ll will strive to do my best for all Saddleworth North residents, make sure it gets its fair share of funding and isn’t neglected at the expense of other wards or town centre projects.”

Cllr Williams was not alone in being a Reform UK victor as 13 of Oldham’s wards went their way, meaning they are now the second biggest group of 16.

And he feels the way schemes on the doorstep have not been actioned contributed to his success.

He added: “With 16 councillors now in the chamber, Reform has a far louder voice and the ability to really influence.

“The vast majority of people I spoke to on the run up to the election wanted Labour out and were sick and tired of 15 years of decline under them.

“There was also the lack of money allocated to Saddleworth for potholes and various other projects kicked into the long grass, The clock tower at Saddleworth School for one.”

Despite being part of a momentous night for his party, Cllr Williams admitted there were still some nerves until he was declared the winner after receiving 1,752 votes, a majority of 463.

He told Saddleworth Independent: “At the count, it soon became clear we were getting more votes than the Lib Dems.

“We always thought it would be a two-horse race. However, we got nearly 41 per cent of the vote in the end, which was actually quite decisive.

“As I’m new to politics, the night was full of apprehension and excitement. However, I soon relaxed as each ballet box opening continued to put us ahead.”