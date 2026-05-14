Mossley’s Salsa Beauty Rooms marks 20 years with open door celebration

Two decades, countless clients and one big celebration ahead. Salsa Beauty Rooms in Mossley is turning 20 and everyone is invited to join the party.

The salon, on Stamford Street, is welcoming customers old and new to join them on Saturday, May 16 at 2pm for an open afternoon to mark the milestone anniversary.

There will be prosecco as well as the chance to see the salon’s new look after a recent refurbishment, their new brands and products.

The salon, run by Sarah Wilde and Sally Beswick, officially opened on April 5, 2006 and offers hairdressing services and other beauty treatments.

They said on their Facebook page: “It just seems so apt that 20 years ago we spent Easter weekend decorating and we are doing it all again now. Thankfully with no trips to A&E (YET)!

“20 years of Salsa Beauty Rooms has been eventful, with so many ups and downs. We are living proof of ‘what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger’.

“It all started with an idea whilst drinking wine and now we wouldn’t have it any other way.

“We work hard to give our clients the best experience and we are so proud of what we have achieved in our ‘community hub’.

“We thank each and every one of you for your loyalty and support over the years. Here’s to another 20 years!”