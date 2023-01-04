Saddleworth reservoirs car park to close as works start

DRIVERS will not be able to use a car park close to Saddleworth reservoirs once repair work starts.

Walkers will also be unable to take a traditional route.

Monday, January 9 should see the start of United Utilities’ project on the crest of Yeoman Hey Reservoir, which stands next to Dove Stone.

And because of the access required by the contractors, the footpath across it will be shut along with Binn Green car park.

That will become the compound, with work expected to last until Spring.

It also means the traditional Dove Stone walking route, which takes in the crest, will be disturbed, with alternatives being highlighted.

Vehicles have been unable to use the crest area for about a month as investigation work has taken place before the main project starts.

Walkers have been able to cross and the car park at Binn Green has been open – but once the major work begins, they will be closed completely.

A spokesman for United Utilities said: “The works are part of our ongoing maintenance programme to its reservoirs across the north west to ensure water continues to flow smoothly to customers’ taps.”

