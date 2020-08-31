Saddleworth riders tackle Palestine charity event

A GROUP of Saddleworth cyclists have completed a socially distanced, sponsored bike ride raising more than £1,700 and counting for youngsters in the Middle East.

Six intrepid riders covered 36 miles with an elevation gain of 3,547 feet on their route from Uppermill to the finish in Delph.

Monies from their Big Ride for Palestine event will benefit the Middle East Children’s Alliance charity to help fund the building of a secure children’s playground in the village of Khuza.

The bikers – Michele Abendstern, Steve Chick, Sarah Hey, Phil Spencer, Ellie Byram, Pamela Johnson – pedalled across the Pennines, achieving a distance equivalent to the wall separating Gaza from Israel, before finishing in Delph.

The cyclists were also raising awareness of the situation in Palestine and to show their support for justice, freedom, and equality for all Palestinians.

The Big Ride was initiated in 2015 by activists in Britain, Ireland and beyond who wanted to combine a love of cycling with support for the Palestinian people.

Over the years, they have staged events including a marathon ride from Edinburgh to London over nine days, a four-legged ride converging on Birmingham, a ‘Northern’ Ride from Liverpool to Sheffield.

To date, they have raised more than £170,000 for the Middle Children’s Alliance, which funds sports programmes for children in Gaza, where trauma is common as a result of the military occupation.

You can still sponsor the Saddleworth group by visiting: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/SaddleworthBRteam2020

Find out more about the event online: www.thebigride4palestine.com

