Scott’s business world in motion with awards nomination

A DELPH-BASED animator, visual artist and video producer helps businesses showcase their products and to become the “best version of themselves”.

Now Scott Green has compiled a new promo aimed at giving his own independent company – Motion Videos UK – the edge for a prestigious prize.

Scott has been shortlisted with three rivals for ‘best new business/business innovation’ accolade at the Greater Manchester Business Awards.

The ceremony, hosted by Granada Reports presenter Paul Crone, takes place virtually via YouTube on Friday September 4.

It is the first time Scott has entered for any awards and he has used skills honed over many years to help him try to top the competition.

“I was asked to submit a video saying who I was what the company did and why I should win the award,” said Scott, whose portfolio of work includes productions for jewellers Beaverbrooks, GPS technology giants Garmin and alternative rockers Bastille.

“They said I only needed to film myself talking into a phone,” added Scott who works out of the Rose and Crown business centre on King Street.

“But I went all out with a script and lots of graphics (https://vimeo.com/439284165 ) . I hope I will make a good impression.

“It is great to be shortlisted and the awards should be a good exposure, especially if I win.

“Hopefully it will increase my profile and lead to more work from businesses in the Saddleworth area,” added Scott who formed his own limited company four years ago.

“Most of my work comes via referrals and word of mouth from doing good work.

“I have worked a lot with agencies in Manchester and with the Oldham Business Growth Hub to help expand the business.”

Scott, 40, added: “As far back as I can remember, I was into illustration before I then moved on to graphic design and photography.

“About 15 years ago I decided to pack in employment and get some education in motion design and animation. It all started from there including the music videos.”

One offering was a risqué production to accompany the song Sexual by Neiked.

“It went down well with the kids but I wasn’t a big fan of working in the music industry,” Scott admitted.

Scott, who attended Oldham College and the town’s University Campus, is prouder of his more recent body of work, including Garmin and Beaverbrooks (https://motionvideos.uk/project/beaverbrooks/).

“Based on the video I did for them I am looking to do more for the outdoor market, products such as watches and biking or mountain gear,” he said.

“It is all about finding a niche but I want to be outdoors a lot more as it is something I am really interested in.”

For more details of awards visit https://greatermanchesterawards.co.uk

Share this story: Tweet





Print

