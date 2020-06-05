Saddleworth Riding group celebrates helpers during Volunteers’ Week 2020

THE hard work of helpers at Saddleworth Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) is being celebrating during Volunteers’ Week 2020.

From June 1-7, they are one of hundreds of organisations and charities across the country championing their volunteers and giving them a huge thank you for all they do.

Each day of of the week will have a different focus to recognise the aspects contributed by volunteers:

Monday – listening and support

Tuesday – health and well-being

Wednesday – fundraising to support service delivery

Thursday – COVID-19 response and informal community civic action

Friday – nature and the outdoors

Saturday – arts and culture

Sunday – sport and leisure.

Although all RDA groups around the UK are closed during lockdown, volunteers are continuing to contribute a huge amount by keeping in touch with their clients, families and school groups as well as looking after the horses.

Alison Pickering, Chair at Saddleworth RDA, explained volunteers have been working hard to ensure the group is ready for participants and riders when the time is right to open again.

“Throughout lockdown, volunteers have kept in touch with each other and our riders through Whatsapp groups,” she explained.

“Saddleworth RDA is very much a family and it’s been so important to maintain those relationships even though our activities have been suspended.

“Participants took part in an online regional RDA Arts & Crafts competition with great success, winning several prizes.

“Our group is getting creative again and entering the RDA regional competition to design a new obstacle for next year’s Countryside Challenge competition.

“Riders have unlimited access to a range of RDA home learning resources, quizzes, colouring pages and games.

“Trustees hold regular Skype meetings to keep up-to-date with latest guidance and to ensure the re-start plan is right for our group.”

The suspension of activities for the group came just weeks after TV presenter and RDA patron Clare Balding opened their new community hub at their base at Saddleworth Stables in Diggle.

They look forward to making full use of the hub as soon as they can return and they hope to welcome new volunteers and riders to join their group.

Caroline Ward, Head of Communications & Insight at RDA UK, said: “RDA groups play a vital role in communities all over the UK and that hasn’t stopped during lockdown.

“We know the support our volunteers have been giving to their clients and their families is making a huge difference, and of course, the care of our horses must continue. Volunteers Week is a time to recognise that support.

“But we will also be taking time to recognise and think about those volunteers who are self-isolating, and facing their own challenges during this difficult time.”

Find out more about Saddleworth RDA on their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/saddleworthRDA/

