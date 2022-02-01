Saddleworth road safety measures get royal approval

A COMPLETED series of safety measures on a major Saddleworth traffic artery have been recognised in the annual Prince Michael International Road Safety Awards (IRSA).

Nearly £1 million was allocated to Oldham and Tameside Councils from the Department of Transport’s Safer Roads Fund to implement safety measures along the A 670 from Mossley to Standedge.

The route was highlighted as an issue for drivers who experience multiple speed limits and a variety of challenging driving environments, ranging from rural countryside to urban village centres.

The improvements included:

• Provision of and enhancement of pedestrian crossing facilities at various locations along the route (Dobcross – Sugar Lane and Limekiln Café, through Uppermill and Greenfield);

• Junction improvements at Dobcross (Sugar Lane) and Greenfield (Chapel Road);

• Vehicle restraint barrier installed on a high-speed rural section;

• Resurfacing carried out and high-friction surfacing installed at key locations;

• Reduction of national speed limit to 50mph on a rural section;

• Extension of 30mph speed limit north of Huddersfield Road (approach to new Saddleworth School);

• Warning signs at sharp bends.

The work has now been recognised by the IRSA, established by HRH Prince Michael of Kent in 1987 and organised by RoadSafe.

For more information about the schemes visit www.roadsafetyawards.com

