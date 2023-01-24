Saddleworth road warning sign switch-on welcomed

ROAD warning signs across Saddleworth will be replaced and switched on in an £80,000 scheme that has been welcomed by local councillors.

Oldham Council has agreed to activate a raft of new Vehicle Activated Signs (VAS), with several set to be moved.

Prominent locations across the area include the A635 Holmfirth Road, close to Binn Green Cottages near Dove Stone reservoir, several on the A62 and A672 and two each in Denshaw and Diggle.

More than a dozen currently standing in Saddleworth will be renovated in the project.

The majority will be directly replaced in their present location, however several of the solar fed units in Denshaw and Greenfield are likely to be moved and fed by mains supply instead.

A report states: “A rationalisation exercise has already taken place to remove redundant and broken signs.

“The replacement signs may require to be moved slightly, depending on whether mains or solar feed is the most appropriate and efficient means of power.”

And the news has been greeted by Saddleworth North and South councillors Max Woodvine and Luke Lancaster.

Saddleworth South’s Cllr Woodvine said: “My colleagues and I attended a site visit in our ward to discuss placements and power sources for the Greenfield ones.

“There will be some slight alterations to the plans, which we think are more suitable, but the return of VAS is very welcome and a long time coming.”

Saddleworth North colleague Cllr Lancaster, who once successfully campaigned for replacements of the former non-functional Signs nearby Delph Primary School, added: “The live aspect of VAS seem to have greater effect on speeding motorists, so hopefully these replacements will work more consistently and do their job.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

