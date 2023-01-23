Raise a glass for good causes

THE Mayor’s charity appeal is set to benefit from Oldham’s annual beer festival

It’s one of the highlights of the Oldham calendar. And as it clocks up an incredible 33 years, Oldham Beer and Cider Festival is set to roll into town for two days before Easter.

As you would expect from an event organised by the Rochdale, Oldham and Bury branch of the Campaign For Real Ale (CAMRA), the focus is on cask-conditioned beers with almost 50 to choose from. Real cider and perry is also championed by CAMRA, so visitors can expect a great selection of traditional products.

Run to support the Mayor of Oldham’s charity appeal fund, the festival is now in its 33rd year. The Mayor of Oldham’s charity appeal fund currently supports North West Air Ambulance, Pennine Pen Animal Rescue, Oldham Cancer Support Centre and Oldham Bereavement Support among others.

Each year, organisers chose a region of the UK to source and showcase some of their real ales. In 2023, drinkers can look forward to sampling some of the best from East Anglia and surrounds. But there’s also planned to be beers from all breweries in the branch area, including Deeply Vale, Donkeystone, Pictish and Serious.

There’ll be Northern cider as well as the best of the traditional producing regions. And fans of foreign beer styles will also be catered for, with a special selection of bottles from European brewers.

Experienced festival goers will know the wisdom of enjoying some food with a drink and the event will again feature top-class catering from the Quirky Catering Company.

Organiser Andy Cooper said: “We’re delighted to once again be running the festival and supporting the Mayor of Oldham’s charities. Drinkers can enjoy plenty of cooled beers and ciders including a selection rarely seen in this area, but all at local prices. Our volunteers work hard to put on a festival renown for its friendly atmosphere – and plenty of seats!

“We know times are challenging, so we’ve frozen or reduced admission prices. There’s no home games for Latics or Roughyeds on our dates, so sports fans are particularly welcome. There’s plenty of time for local businesses and individuals to support the festival by sponsoring cask of beer. Just contact the Mayor’s Appeal Fund via 0161 770 4012 or myself on gbg@rob.camra.org.uk and we’ll do the rest. It’s a great event to be associated with!”

The Mayor of Oldham Councillor Elaine Garry said: “In the past couple of years, I’ve been a part of the mayor’s charity appeal committee. So l know first hand how committed those volunteers as well as the local CAMRA branch volunteers are to making this event a success.

Events like the festival take months of planning to be successful and you don’t get to the 33rd annual event without it having real appeal for Oldhamers. It’s one of the mayoral dates myself and my consorts Graham and Peter are looking forward to. I’m hoping local people have a great time as well as raising valued funds for those charities.”

The Oldham Beer Festival is at the Queen Elizabeth Hall on Friday 31st March and Saturday 1st April 2023.

