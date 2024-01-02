Saddleworth Rotarians help to keep struggling families fed over Christmas

SADDLEWORTH Rotary Club played its part in helping local families to have a better Christmas amid these challenging times.

The kind-hearted Rotarians donated supermarket vouchers worth £1,000 so that two local organisations could buy food from Aldi to support households struggling over the festive period to make ends meet.

One of the vouchers went to Oldham Foodbank, which has seen demand for its services increase throughout the cost-of-living crisis.

The Rotary Club’s President, Jon Stocker, presented the voucher to Tom Lewis-Hood from the foodbank.

“It is always good to be able to support such a worthwhile charity but we hope that this donation allows some families to have a better Christmas than they imagined,” said Jon.

The other beneficiary was The Salvation Army’s charitable work in Fitton Hill, where it also has a community cafe and hub.

Neil Meuse, at The Brew in Fitton Hill, received the voucher from Jon and the Rotary Club’s Vice President Clint Elliott.

Jon commented: “We know the Salvation Army makes a real difference in Fitton Hill all year round. We hope that these vouchers made Christmas a little better for some on this estate.”

Both Oldham Foodbank and The Salvation Army thanked the Rotary Club for its support.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

