Stunning Grasscroft property can become ‘forever family home’

Advertisment Feature

Property of the week: Beech Hill Road, Grasscroft

RYDER and Dutton estate agents are offering people the chance to buy a ‘stunning’ Grasscroft property that has to be seen to be believed.

In ‘turn key’ condition – all buyers would have to do is open the door – the four-bedroomed property, which could easily become five-bedroomed, on Beech Hill Road is on the market with an asking price of £720,000.

And in a sign of how good it is, viewing is described as ‘essential.’

The architect-designed detached property, which enjoys views towards Dove Stone Reservoir, has been through a comprehensive programme of refurbishment and improvement, including high specification fixtures and fittings throughout.

What is described as a ‘stunning forever family home’ has also been completely rewired and replumbed.

There is underfloor heating throughout the ground floor, an intruder alarm and an eight-camera HD security system, along with hard wired ethernet access.

As soon as you walk in, the property’s excellence stands out as the front entrance opens to an entrance hallway with double height ceiling and glazed panels allowing in plenty of natural light.

A bespoke hand-crafted turning staircase also provides a very useful storage area underneath.

Pocket doors open to a stunning open plan kitchen/living and dining space, with the kitchen fitted to a very high standard.

Corian work tops and a ‘waterfall’ central island unit house a full range of appliances including under-plinth lighting.

It has a gas hob with integrated extractor fan, an integrated dishwasher as well as an integrated Neff oven and microwave.

There is an integrated full height fridge, integrated full height freezer, a sink and a drinks area with wine cooler.

The kitchen opens to a living/dining area and formal lounge space, creating a free flowing light and airy space.

The living area includes a banquette with storage underneath and the dining area comfortably seats more than six diners.

There is also a utility room off the kitchen with access to a hi-spec guests’ WC.

A ground floor home office, or fifth bedroom, completes the ground floor living space while a four-door bi-folding door opens out to the rear garden and decked seating area.

The first floor has a galleried landing with glass balustrade, giving access to all bedrooms.

There are two main bedrooms with feature glazed windows, one with walk-in dressing room and luxury en suite shower room.

The second has a designer fixed headboard with lighting and a contemporary luxury en suite bathroom.

There are two further double bedrooms and a luxury family bathroom with a double ended bath with mixer tap, a large walk-in shower with waterfall fitting, an Eco flush WC, a vanity unit with cupboard, a lit mirror, a heated towel rail and underfloor heating.

Externally the property has a lawned garden at the front with a driveway providing ample off road parking for several cars. It also has an integral garage and electric car charging point.

There is power access for if the buyer decided to install electric gates and a fountain/water feature on the lawn.

At the rear is a generous composite deck area with glazed balustrade overlooking a maturing lawned garden with mature trees and shrubs. The garden features up lights, an external tap and outdoor power outlets.

*YOU can view more online at https://ryderdutton.co.uk/property-for-sale/grasscroft/beech-hill-road/SAD220402.

To arrange your viewing of this property, you can do so either through Ryder and Dutton’s website or by calling Alex Fitton at their Uppermill branch, on 01457 870650.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

