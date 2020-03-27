Saddleworth Round Table invites donations to help provide care packages for NHS staff

DEDICATED Saddleworth community champions have issued a heart-felt appeal for help to raise £5,000 to provide care packages for frontline hospital staff.

Saddleworth Round Table have set up a Just Giving page to raise funds to support staff at The Royal Oldham Hospital through their long shifts during the coronavirus outbreak.

More than £1,000 has been pledged already along with messages of support and appreciation from the local community.

Round Table members Michael Procter and David Wood explained the funds will be used to provide snacks, toiletries, energy drinks, hand moisturiser, phone power banks, chocolate bars, toothbrushes and other essentials.

“The packages will help frontline NHS staff get through their emotionally and physically draining shifts over the next few weeks,” they said.

“Round Table will purchase these items in bulk online over the next few days and deliver them directly to the frontline staff at Oldham.

“In these extraordinary times, we would like to reach out to everyone in Oldham to help us support our NHS heroes.

“We have spoken with a number of contacts at the hospital, specifically in ICU and theatres. Staff are working very long shifts in very difficult conditions. They are finding it hard to eat, sleep and generally keep themselves going.

“No matter how big or small your donation, please be generous. Everyone in Oldham may be in need of our doctors and nurses in the next few weeks.

“Just £1 may buy the mars bar that keeps that nurse going when it’s your turn to visit.

“We stress we do not want physical items and please do not turn up at the hospital. We are just asking for cash donations through Just Giving so items can be bought online in bulk and delivered.”

Donations can be made online at: https://tinyurl.com/wshuh6s

Regular updates on the initiative will be available on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SaddleworthRT/

