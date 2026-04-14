Saddleworth Round Table names new Chair as charity group plans busy year ahead

A NEW leadership team has been appointed at Saddleworth Round Table as the group prepares for another year of charity work and community events.

Ryan Smith has taken on the role of Chair for 2026/27, continuing a tradition that dates back to the organisation’s founding in 1958.

The group has a long history of supporting local causes, with more than 65 previous Chairs contributing to its work over the decades.

Speaking about his appointment, Smith said he was ‘extremely proud’ to take on the role and build on the efforts of his predecessor, Dan Langhorn.

He said:

“Saddleworth Round Table has been in existence since 1958, and it is a tremendous honour to continue the great work overseen by more than 65 previous Chairs. I follow a strong Chair in Dan Langhorn, and while those are big shoes to fill, I am incredibly excited to get started.”

He will be supported by Vice Chair Phillip Dunster and Secretary Max Woodvine, forming a team focused on building on recent successes.

Over the past two years, the group has donated more than £57,000 to charities and community initiatives across Saddleworth. Beneficiaries have included Cancer Research UK, local community groups, arts initiatives and grassroots sports teams.

Ryan added that fundraising events remain at the heart of the organisation’s work, with income generated entirely through activities organised by members.

Looking ahead, a busy calendar of events is planned, including the return of Barnyard Bingo at Doctor Lane in June, a Halloween event, a fundraiser for the British Heart Foundation and the popular Santa Dash.

The group is also encouraging new members to join, with places open to men aged up to 45 who want to support their community while building friendships.

With more than 300 Round Table branches across the UK, the Saddleworth group says it is keen to continue strengthening links with neighbouring Tables to maximise its impact.

Organisers say the focus for the year ahead remains on giving back, supporting local causes and ensuring the organisation continues to thrive for future generations.