Mountain rescue team called to assist stranded walkers at Dovestones

Volunteers from Oldham Mountain Rescue Team were called out to assist three walkers after one became unable to continue at Dovestones.

The incident, which took place on April 9 in the early evening, was the team’s third call-out of the week, following a request for support from Greater Manchester Police.

Using SARLOC phone-finding technology, the group was located at Ashway Rocks, allowing rescuers to quickly deploy to the scene.

On arrival, a Remote Rescue Medical Technician assessed the walkers, finding them cold, with one casualty suffering from hypothermia and ongoing cramp.

The individual was treated at the scene, placed in a casualty blanket and transported by stretcher to a nearby fence line. From there, an off-road vehicle was used to transfer them safely to a waiting ambulance for further care.

A total of 13 team members were involved in the rescue, which lasted around two and a half hours.

Oldham Mountain Rescue Team is on call 24 hours a day and relies entirely on donations and grants to continue its work supporting those in difficulty across the local countryside.