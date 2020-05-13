Saddleworth Round Table sets up collection point to help Oldham Foodbank

MUCH-NEEDED food for the most vulnerable in the local community is being sought.

Saddleworth Round Table has linked up with Oldham Foodbank to collect donations following a huge rise in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In fact, demand is now so great that the foodbank has had to temporarily relocate from its Manchester Street offices to the new Oldham Sports Centre to cope with the storage and distribution.

The foodbank is particularly short of tinned fish, pasta sauces and cleaning products but welcomes anything you can spare.

Donations can be dropped off at a collection point organised by Saddleworth Round Table at The Kingfisher Pub car park in Greenfield on Saturday, May 16 from 10am-3pm.

Anyone can drive in and drop off items without getting out of their car. Anyone arriving on foot will have a separate socially distanced drop off point. All donors will receive a alcohol hand sanitiser.

Mike Coulter, from Round Table, said: “I have been helping the Foodbank at weekends throughout the pandemic and the need of young families with children is heart-breaking.

“If anyone can donate any food products, in particular dried or tinned food, tinned fish or hygiene products, they will be very gratefully received by some of Oldham’s most in need at present.”

Oldham Foodbank is a not for profit, non-political, non-religious organisation that provides emergency help to all people in need.

Saddleworth Round Table is a local social group and registered charity for men aged 18-45 who provide support and donations for a vast array of local causes.

