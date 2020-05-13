Aspect IT: Cyber Essentials can help you protect your business and its remote workers

Advertisement feature

By Peter Dorotiak, Director at Aspect IT

SINCE March 23, the UK has been in lockdown because of the Covid-19 pandemic and this has forced many companies to implement remote working facilities for their employees.

As the government begins to ease the lockdown measures, many business owners will be considering letting their employees continue working from home – the working landscape is changing.

For any organisation, having employees working remotely requires more security processes in place.

Cyber Essentials can help your business to implement basic security measures that could stop more than 80 per cent of all cyber-attacks.

What is Cyber Essentials?

Cyber Essentials is a government-backed and industry-supported scheme. It provides a framework of basic controls that businesses should implement to protect themselves against cyber-attacks. When a business achieves the Cyber Essentials certification, they can display the logo to show their clients and suppliers they take cyber-security seriously.

Why should I consider Cyber Essentials?

As the working landscape changes and remote working becomes more commonplace, it is crucial you have a strategy that protects your business. Remote working can be safe but allowing remote access without having the correct security policies and processes in place puts your business at risk. Cyber Essentials can help.

Commonly overlooked security areas

When your employees access your systems remotely, there are many areas of your system to secure and the list is beyond the scope of this article. However, here are three areas for you to consider that and are often overlooked:

Use a secure VPN for remote access to your systems. All devices that access your systems should be protected with anti-virus software and a firewall. Remote access devices also include mobile phones, tablet computers, and any other connected device, not just laptops and computers.

We can help your business

If you are concerned about your business network security or would like to know more about Cyber Essentials or remote working, then we can help. Visit our website at www.aspectit.co.uk/cyber-essentials-manchester/ or get in touch with us on 0161 241 9050.

