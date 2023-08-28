Saddleworth Rushcart 2023 provides European slant

TO SAY they came from all over the country to take part in this year’s Saddleworth Rushcart would be doing it a disservice.

For people even flew in from across Europe to show their skills.

Seeing a man on top of a giant structure being pulled by teams of morris dancers, with the sounds of bells rattling as feet hit the ground and the clattering of wood – and in one case metal – echoing through the air may be described by some as uniquely English.

But 2023’s event had a European tinge as Holland’s Utrecht Morris Team – called so as there are women involved – jetted in for the festivities.

After beginning in Uppermill on Saturday, August 26, the rushcart – with Alex Barlow sat on top as the jockey – made its way to Greenfield, where a large crowd was waiting.

Plenty of dancers were there early as hundreds of people gathered around the impromptu performance area at the bottom of Kinders Lane.

That meant a much busier feel than last year and everyone – from young children to older people – lapped up the dances and even police officers joined in the celebrations.

Biggest cheer went to Saddleworth Morris Men but there was representation from across England.

Among those taking art were Coventry’s Earlsdon Morris Men, Lord Conyers, of Rotherham, South Yorkshire, Birmingham’s Jockey Men’s Morris Club, Chester City and White Hart, of Alcester, Warwickshire.

But the presence of Utrecht Morris Team made a continental slant on the proceedings.

Koos de Reus, who took part, told Saddleworth Independent: “We first came for Rushcart 13 years ago.

“It’s a really nice event and we know about the atmosphere around Saddleworth, even if it is rather unique for us.”

As queues formed – for coffee and beer – people spoke about travelling up and staying over the night before and pride in appearance was apparent.

For along with the accordions, violins and decorated hats, there were representations and coloured sashes of all kinds of groups, not just from around Saddleworth and the surrounding area.

After a successful stint at Greenfield, the rushcart was pulled back to Uppermill for more events before visiting Delph and Dobcross, eventually ending up back where it started.

And Sunday, August 27 saw it leave Uppermill centre to head to St Chad’s parish church for a service.

Then it was the short distance to the Church Inn and Cross Keys, where events like gurning and worst singer took place, as well as several dances.

Saddleworth Morris Men rounded things off – with the weather producing just about everything it could for the time of year – with as many performances as they could manage outside the Church Inn.

