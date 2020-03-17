Saddleworth School – champions of Oldham

SADDLEWORTH School’s year seven basketball team are champions of Oldham.

And their success completed a clean sweep of Oldham schools’ titles as earlier the senior team, year nine and year eight also won their tournaments.

What made the achievement even more spectacular was Saddleworth finished as winners and runners up in the eight-team tournament staged at the Sport For All Centre, Hollinwood.

With both teams unbeaten in the pool stage of the competition and coming through their respective semi-finals unscathed it was left to the yellow team to earn bragging rights over their maroon counterparts with a 11-4 triumph in the final.

Harrison Cowan excelled for the maroons while Sam Reddish was the top scorer for the yellows.

