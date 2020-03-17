Cottoning on to steam train visit

HUNDREDS of steam train enthusiasts turned out to witness a mechanical visitor from a bygone age journey through Saddleworth.

Young, old and plenty in between gathered to catch a glimpse of the Cotton Mill Express on its trip across the Pennines.

Photographer Mark Hirst took this shot as the vintage train, which had started its journey from Lancaster, steamed past passengers waiting for the normal TPE service at Greenfield Station.

Curious onlookers had to wait longer than expected to see the LMS Jubilee no 45699 Galatea engine as it was 31 minutes late at Greenfield.

But there were still plenty of smiles and photo opportunities as the train-run by Railway Touring Company, headed on to Diggle junction, Marsden, Slaithwaite, Huddersfield and eventually Blackburn.

