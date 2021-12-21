Saddleworth School musicians bring carols to community

THE sound of Christmas rang out around the villages as young musicians from Saddleworth School brought carols to the community.

Head of Music, Garrath Beckwith, planned numerous events for the festive season both in the school and at local venues.

Pupils gathered outside The Diggle Hotel to perform and a few days later also visited Grand Cafe Abbaco, the Civic Hall and Kenworthy Gardens, all in Uppermill.

There were also a couple of events at Saddleworth School, starting with Saddleworth’s Got Talent, featuring the school’s fantastic musical soloists.

And a Christmas Concert with carols and festive music performed by the students was the last ever concert to be performed at the school in Uppermill before the move to Diggle.

Mr Beckwith said: “What a wonderful few days we have had performing in the community.

“Thank you for supporting our talented young musicians – they really appreciated your fantastic support and loved performing for you all.

“I hope we can share many more musical performances in the Saddleworth community during 2022. The music department has many plans for the rest of this academic year and beyond.”

