Well-i-Hole Road re-open after collision repairs to bridge

WELL-I-HOLE Road in Greenfield is re-open once more to vehicles and pedestrians after repairs were carried out on the bridge following a road traffic accident.

On Monday, November 1, the road was shut for most of the day after a collision between a car and a lorry on the bridge.

Temporary traffic lights were put in place and traffic flow was reduced to one lane while checks were carried out for any damage.

Then the road was closed completely and a diversion put in place while repairs works were carried out and the road was finally re-opened on Monday, December 20.

Meanwhile, local Liberal Democrat campaigners are calling for traffic lights to become a permanent fixture at the bridge as they felt they worked well as a traffic calming measure and made the road safer for pedestrians and cars.

Campaigner Jeff Garner said: “We are asking Oldham Council to consider introducing traffic lights as soon as possible.

“The hump-backed bridge has a record of serious accidents. It is a blind spot on a long straight road, and the lights would reduce speeding and hopefully further accidents.

“The bridge closure has caused a lot of inconvenience for residents. This is a perfect opportunity to upgrade the safety measures at this dangerous bridge.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

