Saddleworth School overcome elements to seal rugby league cup win

SADDLEWORTH School’s bid for rugby league cup success has started with a win.

But the Year Seven side had to overturn an eight-point deficit and play through awful conditions to seal a ‘fabulous’ 24-12 victory over Great Sankey School from Warrington.

North-West Counties Cup success looked very unlikely in the first period of the match, with the visitors trailing 8-0 after 15 minutes.

However, some coaching adjustments coupled with incredible resilience from the boys led to a superb fightback led by talisman George Wilson and inspirational half back Mikey Lyons.

Tries from the joint players of the match Charlie Broadbent and Harold Thompson, plus one touchdown each from Lyons and hooker Dylan Jackson, paved the way for an unlikely comeback.

The hosts were also left scoreless in the second period because of some resolute defensive work from the Saddleworth outfit.

Next up for the team is a home tie against St Edmund Arrowsmith’s School from Wigan on Tuesday, November 14.

