Saddleworth School pupil honoured at Oldham Student of the Year Awards

COMMUNITY SPIRITED Saddleworth School pupil Grace Charlton was among those honoured at the Oldham Student of the Year Awards 2024.

The ceremony for the annual awards, presented by the Rotary Club of Oldham, took place at Oldham Civic Centre in the presence of the Deputy Mayor of Oldham Cllr Eddie Moore and his wife.

The winner of Student of the Year 16+ was Acacia Seward, who attends Oldham Hulme Grammar School, and the runner-up was Aysha Iqbal, of Oldham Sixth Form College.

The award for Student of the Year 11-16 Years was shared by joint winners Easa Abbas and Reece Barnes, both from The Blue Coat School.

The Rotary Club also presented Special Awards to Daniel Ferris from Hathershaw College

and Joshua Tindall from Oldham Sixth Form College.

The Mayor and Rotary Club President Bernard Stone presented the winners and runners-up with certificates, a shield and vouchers, and all nominated students also received certificates.

Among the nominated students was Saddleworth School’s Grace Charlton, who stood out due to her hard work with local charities and her commitment to extra-curricular activities in school.

Saddleworth School commented: “There were so many wonderful students to choose from. We are so proud of you Grace, well done for all your hard work.”

President Bernard Stone thanked all the nominees, their schools, parents and guardians for taking part in this year’s awards, and said he was amazed at the continued high standards of nominations and the wide variety of service shown by students.

The organising committee and judging panel of Rotarians were faced with difficult decisions choosing between the nominations from schools, academies and colleges across the borough.

The nominations reflected the ability and determination of young people to overcome challenges presented to them and set examples of fortitude and leadership.

They reflected the way young people have responded to the needs of communities, families and also their fellow students.

Examples included overcoming physical challenges, unfailing commitment to school and community, showing a caring and supportive attitude to other students who may be struggling academically and personally, and leading community projects.

One student said that ‘impacting positively on someone’s life brings a sense of fulfilment’ and this had led to volunteering over a number of years at the Royal Oldham Hospital and Dr Kershaw’s Hospice.

Another student has helped others in a ‘very modest way’ to access computers and this led to the establishment of a Community Interest Company to continue the good work.

Deputy Mayor Cllr Moore said he was delighted to present the awards, which recognise the outstanding contribution young people give to their school, families and the local community.

He congratulated each nominee for their dedication and commitment which he saw as a very encouraging sign for the town.

The Rotary Club of Oldham sponsored the prizes and this year also welcomed sponsorship from local business Merinox.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

