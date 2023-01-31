Saddleworth School realises hoop dreams

SADDLEWORTH School’s Year Eight basketball team is feeling champion after being crowned the best in Oldham.

But to say it was pushed hard in the final is possibly an understatement.

Charlie Fallows was the hero as his ‘buzzer-beating hook shot’ sealed a 10-8 victory over Oasis Academy in the second period of overtime.

The sides could not be separated in normal time as the scores were locked at 8-8.

But Failsworth School witnessed Saddleworth snatch glory in the most dramatic of circumstances.

Earlier victories against Newman Academy, Failsworth, Oasis Leesbrook and a 13-4 semi-final win over Crompton House meant the Saddleworth Team was unbeaten across five matches of afternoon play.

However, it is a fair bet a few fingernails were bitten in the final, both among players and coaches!

Special praise was also reserved for Harry Jenner Hall and Alex West from Saddleworth School’s Year 10 after they provided excellent officiating as volunteer referees throughout the event.

