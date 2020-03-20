Sport

Saddleworth School Year 10 through to National Cup quarters

Tony Bugby March 20, 2020 No Comments

SADDLEWORTH School’s year 10 rugby league team has won through to the quarter finals of the RFL’s National Schools’ Cup.

It follows a 24-10 victory against Archbishop Sentamu, Hull, at Churchill Playing Fields, Greenfield.
Half-backs Jack Sinfield and Finlay Rogers combined to mastermind the triumph scoring three of the four tries, the other a trademark solo effort from distance from full-back Jacob Mitchell.

Sinfield was faultless with the boot to set up a home tie in the next round against Furness Academy or Egglescliffe.

• The year seven rugby league team, which recently reached the final of the North West Counties Schools’ Cup, fared less well in the same competition bowing out 16-6 to Archbishop Sentamu, Hull, earlier in the afternoon.

A solo try and conversion from skipper Lewis Jagger, giving the hosts an early 6-0 advantage, proved to be insufficient to deny the visitors who worked their way back patiently and emerged worthy winners.

