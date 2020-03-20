The White Hart and Dinnerstone closed for at least two weeks’ isolation

SADDLEWORTH’S popular The White Hart and Dinnerstone have closed temporarily for at least two weeks because of the on-going coronavirus outbreak.

Proprietor Charles Brierley confirmed on Thursday, March 19 that they are temporarily shutting the doors at the premises in Lydgate and Uppermill.

He said: “I’d like to wish everyone the very best of health and happiness during these challenging times.

“At present no member of our greatly valued team at both The White Hart and Dinnerstone are showing signs of infection.

“However, I have decided it is in the best interests of our employees and valued customers that we should isolate the business for the next 14 days or longer if the government decides.

“The reason for this decision is due to an employee having a person living in their home showing signs of infection.

“This employee went into self-isolation this morning after NHS advise. This employee is also not showing signs of infection.

“So I repeat, no-one in our team is showing signs of infection. This is an entirely precautionary decision.

“Firstly, I apologise for any inconvenience this will cause to our valued customers. Especially as it is Mother’s Day on Sunday.

“Our team has been working hard over this period contacting as many of our customers as possible who have events planned in the coming months.

“We have been putting in place an action plan in anticipation of a government directive to close.

“We have set up remote work stations so that we will be able to continue to communicate with all our customers. Please be patient, we will look after you all.

“All fresh food produce in both kitchens at the White Hart and Dinnerstone are being donated local Food Banks.

“When the government finally tells us all to self-isolate, remember to telephone all your loved ones on a daily basis.”

