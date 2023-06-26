Saddleworth set to bloom in annual Parish Council competition

GREEN-FINGERED residents are invited to participate in the annual Saddleworth in Bloom event.

Hosted by the area’s Parish Council, the competition aims to showcase its blooming beauty with several categories available to enter.

Judging is set to take place on July 13, which the Independent team is excited to take part in.

Saddleworth In Bloom offers an opportunity for locals to share their horticultural talents and transform their spaces into breathtaking areas of the finest flora.

Whether you are willing to get hands on or are simply passionate about gardening, there is a category to suit everyone’s creativity and style.

The categories for this year’s competition include the highly coveted titles of Best Blooming Garden, Best Blooming Pub and Best Containers (of all sizes).

These will provide a platform for individuals and businesses to showcase their dedication to cultivating vibrant outdoor spaces.

Additionally, the Community Gardens category will highlight the collective efforts of Saddleworth’s green-fingered locals, showcasing the power of community collaboration.

Excitingly, a new award has been introduced this year to recognize the talents of young gardeners.

The Young Gardener category welcomes participants under the age of 16, providing an opportunity for the younger generation to exhibit their skills, creativity and passion for nurturing nature

For those eager to enter this blooming extravaganza, reaching out to Hazel Dutton, the event coordinator, is the first step.

To contact her, simply dial 01457 876665 or send an email to hazel@saddleworthparishcouncil.org.uk.

