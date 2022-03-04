Saddleworth showcases set to return this summer

THE popular WelliFest and Saddleworth Show showcases are set to return this summer with plans well underway.

The events are joint ventures between Oldham Metro and Saddleworth Rotary Clubs, raising thousands of pounds each year for local charitable and community causes.

A jam-packed line up of musicians will take to the stage at WelliFest, on Saturday, June 25 at Well-i-Hole Farm in Greenfield.

The family music festival will be headlined by Manchester Ska Foundation while other acts include The Chain (Fleetwood Mac tribute), Foo Fighterz (Foo Fighters tribute), Manchester musician Elmo Ashall-Kelly and more.



Gates open at 1pm and there will be a DJ set from 2pm before the first act at 3pm.

There will be a variety of food and drink on sale including burgers, pizza, Greek food, ice cream and candy floss.

More than 550 tickets have already been purchased so buy yours soon to avoid disappointment.

Tickets are available online wellifest.com and cost £17.50 for over 12s or £5 for five to 12-year-olds (children under five go free). A family package (two over 12s plus two five to 12s) is £40.

Then on Sunday, June 26 is the turn of the Saddleworth Show, also held at Well-i-Hole Farm.

The family fun day, which is a pay on the gate event, offers entertainment for all ages, and this year’s attractions include a Dinosaur Show, rides and games.

There will be a musical showcase on the main stage to highlight the talent of the area’s young people, with the schedule put together and run with the help of Mahdlo Youth Zone.

Oldham Music Centre and Oldham Council’s youth services are contacting schools, colleges and youth settings to invite them to put forward acts and individuals for auditions.

A panel of judges made up from both Rotary Clubs, Mahdlo, Oldham’s Youth Mayor, council representatives and Oldham’s music service will decide the acts to perform on stage. Two overall winners will also have stage time at WelliFest.

The Rotary Clubs hope this will become a regular feature of Saddleworth Show, promoting the wealth of talent in the youth of the area.

Find out more about the Saddleworth Show online: saddleworthshow.com

