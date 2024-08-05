Saddleworth shows off its Yorkshire pride

Images by GGC Media

SADDLEWORTH once again turned out in force to mark Yorkshire Day – and try telling those involved it is irrelevant.

50 years may have passed since the area was moved from the West Riding of the county into Greater Manchester in 1974.

However, the feeling was as fervent as ever – the white rose, not the red one of Lancashire, is its emblem.

And there was only one flower on show, the one on the flag proudly carried by Oliver Benson as people paraded along Uppermill’s High Street.

Brass band music was provided by Stalybridge Old Band – from neutral Cheshire – next to the statue of Ammon Wrigley in Uppermill on Sunday, August 4.

That was followed by the declaration being read by parish councillor Michael Powell, with Barbara Beeley, chair of Saddleworth Parish Council, and consort Alicia Marland stood alongside.

They placed the wreath of white roses around Ammon Wrigley before Frank Bradbury read of some of the poet’s work, along with that of HB Whitehead.

As people made their way along High Street, with drivers caught alongside it bearing curious looks as the band played the procession into Uppermill Park.

Several stalls set up around it as many people descended on the area.

Once again, the parade was led by Oliver Benson, who remembers switching from Yorkshire clearly.

And carrying the flag bearing the white rose means as much to him in 2024 as it would have done in 1974.

Oliver, who wore a badge proudly declaring his Yorkshire status, previously told Saddleworth Independent why the area is still in the white rose county.

And there is no sign of his passion, or that of others, dropping.

Oliver said: “It’s still in the West Riding of Yorkshire – it never mentioned in the blurb about moving this, that and the other that they moved the boundary.

“Some people say different, but I say, ‘No, it didn’t.’

“That’s why I carry the Yorkshire flag on Yorkshire Day. A lot of people in Saddleworth still regard it as Yorkshire.”

