Action Together announces return of Volunteer Fair in Oldham

ACTION Together has announced the return of their Volunteer Fair, which will take place on Tuesday, August 20, 10am – 3pm, along Market Street in Oldham town centre.

All are welcome to join and find out about volunteering opportunities available in Oldham – with something for everyone on offer.

This event connects Oldham’s voluntary organisations and will highlight the contribution volunteers make to the borough.

Oldham’s Deputy Mayor Cllr Eddie Moores joined Action Together at their Volunteer Fair earlier this year to show his support of the event and spend some time getting to know some of the volunteers and their organisations.

He said: “It’s great to be here today to see all the volunteer opportunities available to the people of Oldham, and the amazing work these voluntary organisations do.

“We need our volunteers to help our communities, and to develop our communities.

“It’s important to encourage people of all ages and backgrounds to participate in what’s going on in their communities and make Oldham a better place!”

For more information about the Volunteer Fair, click here or email: volunteering@actiontogether.org.uk

