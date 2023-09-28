Saddleworth singer-songwriter goes from strength to strength

A SINGER-SONGWRITER from Saddleworth has gone from an unknown local man to an award-winning artist in the space of just three years.

James Reid, who previously worked in teaching and assessing, has always loved music but had only previously sung around the house and in the shower until one day that all changed.

His partner Lauren Tomlinson said: “Having never sung publicly before, I thought he had an amazing voice when I heard it and I knew he had something special.

“So I got him a Virgin Experience studio day and when the producer at the studio heard him sing, he was blown away and he suggested he pursue it and to go for it.

“So he recorded a cover of Adele’s ‘When We Were Young’ and, after umming and ahhing about it, shared it on social media.

“The response was crazy – everyone was asking who it was, local radio played it out and people shared it all around. That’s how it started.

“People wanted more so he put out a couple more covers with the same response and we knew this could take off. He has become successful in music all by himself, he currently has no label or management company behind him.”

Fast forward to now, James is performing at all kinds of venues and events both large and small, doing shows and supporting other artists.

He has recently returned from his first overseas show in the Netherlands, where he performed at the Red Carpet Award Show and beat thousands of well-established artists from 41 countries around the world to win Best Pop Original Artist.

This came after he picked up songwriter and artist awards in America for his original music, as well as having his music played on radio stations across the globe and gaining thousands of streams.

James told the Independent: “I have found it all amazing and exciting. I’m enjoying every minute of it and I can’t wait for what’s next.

“The award in the Netherlands was a very proud moment for me and has led to conversations with record labels and management companies which is amazing.

“I have always felt a connection with music, my mum was a singer in her younger days and performed around the country, singing soul and blues. She had a great reputation, singing alongside some big names at some amazing venues.”

Having started writing his own material since Covid hit, James is currently putting the finishing touches to his debut album FEEL, which will be released soon on all streaming platforms and in physical format.

This will be accompanied by merchandise, with an album launch night to follow in Manchester.

James is also looking forward to performing his first full headline show in January in Liverpool, with a potential tour to follow throughout next year too.

You can find out more about James and listen to some of his music on his website at https://www.jamesreidmusic.com

