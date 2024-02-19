Saddleworth society shines spotlight on local history

IF you are interested in the bygone times of our local area, Saddleworth Historical Society offers the opportunity to get together and delve into the past.

At its next meeting on Wednesday, March 13, William M. Hartley will deliver an illustrated presentation called ‘Some Oldham Families: Stotts, Prockters, Holdens & Hartleys amongst others’.

Then, on Wednesday, April 10, Dr Seren Griffiths will lead another presentation entitled ‘Forged in Conflict; Francis Buckley, the Western Front, the South Pennine Moors, and the invention of British Prehistory’.

The historical society meets at Saddleworth Museum and Art Gallery on High Street in Uppermill, starting at 7.30pm.

For both meetings, admission will be free for Saddleworth Historical Society members. Non-members can also attend, for a fee of £3.

Everyone is welcome and refreshments will be available.

