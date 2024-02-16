Rotary donation supports mountain heroes

WHEN it became apparent that Oldham Mountain Rescue Team needed new safety equipment, the generous Rotarians of Saddleworth stepped up to help.

The club donated £1,800 to the heroes of our hills which greatly aided the acquisition of vital equipment such as carabiners and webbing for every OMRT member.

Saddleworth Rotary Club and the volunteers of the local mountain rescue team have developed a strong partnership over the years.

OMRT, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, provides an essential and life-saving service to local people 365 days a year but is funded almost entirely by the generosity of public donations.

Clint Elliott, Vice President of Saddleworth Rotary, presented a cheque to Adam Knight, a section leader and long-standing member of OMRT.

When receiving the cheque, Adam explained how significant the new equipment was to the team and how it could help save lines as he thanked the Rotary Club for the donation.

Clint commented: “Saddleworth Rotary Club members recognise the commitment of volunteers to an organisation that provides an essential frontline rescue service and were happy to help provide the safety equipment needed.”

