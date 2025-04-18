Saddleworth songwriter’s new single featuring a live orchestra

AFTER the success of his first single as an alias, a Saddleworth songwriter has released a new number with support from a live orchestra.

Kieran McMahon recently returned to the local music scene as solo acoustic troubadour Glen Millstone.

The 27-year-old’s debut single ‘I’ve a Way’ has proved to be a popular hit since its Valentine’s Day release – with plays on 50 different radio stations across 15 countries.

Now, Kieran – from Springhead – is back with a second offering called ‘Market Street’, which he says is even more powerful than the first.

“The song opens with simple chord strums and a unique vocal delivery, pitching like a soft Leonard Cohen but with the ability to chop and turn a phrase like Paul Heaton,” Kieran told the Saddleworth Independent.

“The emotional first chorus is where the string section enters the room and emphasises the track’s simple yet raw emotion with a use of layered instrumentation.

“The Hillel Orchestra from Israel control the expertly-crafted dynamics throughout the piece with a beautifully co-arranged orchestral score.”

The lyrics tell the story of a couple desperate to start again in pastures new, and trade in their unbearable existence for a storybook ending of moving away to the sea.

‘Market Street’ by Glen Millstone is now available to listen to on streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon Music and YouTube.

Kieran, who first picked up a guitar aged 13, is well known locally for forming The Boundary Parkas – the resident band for Oldham Roughyeds and Oldham Athletic FC.

He’s been using his musical talents to help raise thousands of pounds for Dr Kershaw’s Hospice in Oldham for over 10 years now.

This is in memory of his mum Joan, who was cared for by the hospice in her final days before she died from breast cancer when Kieran was just nine years old.

This summer, Kieran a.k.a Glen will be taking on 100 gigs in just seven days for the Royton-based hospice.

More details will be announced soon but you can make a donation via his JustGiving page here: www.justgiving.com/page/100gigs

