£15 million Saddleworth Scheme to improve water quality

SADDLEWORTH is now home to a state-of-the-art water treatment works following a £15 million project.

After almost two years, the Greenfield facility is now able to make sure the quality of the River Tame is better.

United Utilities has installed new technology and processes to help improve the treated wastewater that is returned to the environment by reducing the levels of ammonia, phosphorus and biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) – lower levels indicate the water is purer.

The company has also refurbished other equipment at the site, close to Saddleworth Rangers ARLFC, and worked to improve the odour control by covering three tanks.

Saddleworth’s scheme is part of the largest investment in water and wastewater infrastructure for a century.

United Utilities is spending more than £13 billion to protect and enhance over 500km of rivers, lakes and bathing waters whilst safeguarding drinking water supplies for millions of customers.

Chris Borradaile, wastewater business lead for Greater Manchester at United Utilities, said: “We’re really pleased to have completed this project at Saddleworth wastewater treatment works.

“We know how important improving water quality is to our customers and this investment will play a part in improving this stretch of the River Tame.”

